Just ten days after J. Edgar Hoover died in May 1972, the acting director changed a long-standing policy and announced the FBI would accept applications from women to be special agents.

On July 17, 1972, Joanne Pierce (Misko) and Susan Roley (Malone) began their training at the FBI Academy in Quantico. By the end of that year, 11 women would be sworn in as special agents.

Those first female agents forged a path that allowed thousands to follow behind them. Today, women are still underrepresented as special agents, but they are a growing and essential part of the FBI. Women serve in every one of the FBI’s 56 field offices (and are leading many of them). They have climbed into the leadership ranks and are making an undeniable impact on cases and investigations every single day. Learn more about some of them here.