The case against Archaga Carias is being investigated by Joint Task Force Vulcan (JTFV), which was created in 2019 to eliminate MS-13. It brings together the law enforcement agencies of the United States Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to provide a whole-of-government approach to combating MS-13.

“This is a joint effort,” said Durgin, who supports JTFV for the FBI. “When we work together with our partners, we can see the crossover and better address the threat.” He notes that in the absence of the task force, each individual agency may hold some piece of investigative information but may not have enough to successfully bring charges and prosecute. “Working together allows law enforcement to gain a more complete picture and go after the organization in a more holistic way,” he said.



Durgin said that MS-13 poses an ongoing threat in Central America, the United States, and elsewhere. “MS-13 is an international criminal organization whose business model is extreme violence. Capturing this individual would send a clear message to MS-13 that their violent activity and narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated.”

Archaga Carias is 39 years old and has brown eyes and black hair, which he sometimes wears shaved close to his head. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. Investigators believe he only speaks Spanish.

Anyone in the United States or elsewhere with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online to tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.