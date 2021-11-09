Nearly 30 years ago, the FBI launched a Citizens Academy in its Phoenix Field Office to give local civic leaders a behind-the-scenes look at how the Bureau investigates crimes and national security threats. Over the course of several weeks, participants learned from FBI personnel the finer points of investigating crime scenes, protecting civil rights, firearms safety, and how the FBI relies on partnerships to protect and serve the community.

Today, every one of the FBI’s 56 field offices hosts a Citizens Academy, and more than 45,000 people have graduated from the six- to eight-week program. Many find it so rewarding they join their local chapters of the non-profit FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, which supports the FBI’s mission through local volunteer work that highlights safety awareness and the Bureau’s essential role in the community.

FBI leaders recently recognized the alumni association’s 58 chapters and their uniquely local efforts to help their neighbors while also helping the FBI carrying out its mission to protect and serve.