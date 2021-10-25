As the coronavirus pandemic spread through the United States, the existing epidemic of drug addiction accelerated alongside it. In its preliminary data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths reached an all-time high in the 12 months after pandemic-related lockdowns began in the U.S. Nearly 100,000 fatal overdoses were recorded from March 2020 to March 2021.

It was a hard, deadly year in America.

In a conference room space used by the partner agencies that form the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team, an FBI analyst is examining the online marketplaces that have made it possible for users to get potentially deadly drugs delivered to their doors.