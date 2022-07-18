On August 15, 2019, Cardenas allegedly fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun in the direction of a barbershop, striking an adult male standing outside in the head, causing his death. The incident took place at Hair Icon Barber Shop, which is located in a small shopping center in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Law enforcement officials believe the victim may not have known Cardenas.

“At the scene of the crime, Mr. Cardenas is believed to have fired approximately six shots into a public space,” said Special Agent Michael Alker who is investigating the case for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related to other violent crimes.”