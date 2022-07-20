While at Quantico, the first female agents toured the campus to see the changes that have been made since they were students 50 years ago. One of the first two female special agents, Joanne Pierce (Misko), noted: “I am impressed with how much the FBI has grown over the last 50 years.”

But beyond the growth in the Training Academy, she observed a more important change: “It is amazing to see so many female agents serving in leadership roles.”

It is a big change from the days she and Susan Roley (Malone) were labeled “the experiment” after the FBI changed a long-standing policy that prohibited women from applying to be special agents. They entered the Training Academy on July 17, 1972. Today, more than 3,000 women serve as special agents.