One Family, Two Trailblazers

Later in life, Paula dreamed of being an FBI agent but batted the idea away; women weren’t allowed to become special agents. So, Paula went to law school. She knew the FBI hired lawyers—even female ones.

But policies changed in 1972, and the FBI began accepting female agent applicants. Paula applied for the special agent job while continuing to pursue the legal work that never quite thrilled her.

Then, in the span of a week, Paula received three job offers: the Judge Advocate General’s Corps with the Navy; a position in her local district attorney’s office; and the FBI Academy to be a special agent. It didn’t take her long to decide.

Special Agent Paula Smith started in the San Francisco Division in 1980. Her early years were challenging. She was often the only female agent on her squad. Her motto was to stick with the work: “Once you do your work, they’d accept you,” she said.

While Paula was pursuing her dream at the FBI, her brother was pushing for a spot on a space mission, his own lifelong goal. After a series of setbacks and rejections, Steve Smith was accepted into the space program at NASA and flew aboard Space Shuttle Endeavor in September 1994.