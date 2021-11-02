The FBI announced the addition of Donald Eugene Fields II to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on May 25, 2023.

Fields is wanted for the alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Fields on December 8, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri after he was charged with sex trafficking of children.

According to a special agent in the FBI’s St. Louis Division, “Fields has allegedly demonstrated a pattern of abusing minor females in his circle that are entrusted to his care, manipulating them to earn their trust quickly and using their own resources to take advantage of them.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Fields’ arrest. This amount reflects the FBI’s decision in May 2023 to increase the reward from up to $100,000 to up to $250,000 to aid in capturing individuals on the the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.