FBI Increases Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Reward

Throughout its more than 100-year history, the FBI has solicited help from the public to locate wanted criminals—especially those on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

On May 25, 2023, the FBI announced that the reward for information leading directly to the arrest of a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive increased from up to $100,000 to up to $250,000. In some cases, the potential reward amount may be higher.

“The FBI recognizes the crucial role that public assistance has played in tracking fugitives throughout the years,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Raising the rewards for the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives will ideally garner additional public tips resulting in the capture of these dangerous criminals."