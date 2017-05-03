May 23, 2023

National Missing Children’s Day 2023

﻿Karla (Karlita) Carolina Rodriguez had just turned 7 years old when she disappeared on October 20, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Karla was missing from school that day and was last seen in the evening by a friend in her neighborhood. Unfortunately, she has never returned home.

Karla is one of dozens of missing children the FBI is working to bring home. Every year on National Missing Children’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to investigating these cases and finding children who have been reported kidnapped or missing, and we continue to encourage parents, caregivers, and others to make child safety a priority.

“We as law enforcement never forget these children and never stop looking for them until we find out what happened to them and bring those responsible for doing any harm to them to justice,” said Todd Tumbleson, a criminal investigator at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and an FBI Task Force officer on the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force who has been investigating Karla’s case. “They and their families deserve nothing less than this.”

The FBI’s Kidnappings and Missing Persons list includes entries for Karla and other missing children. Please take a moment to review the list—and if you recognize anyone or have any information in a case, contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online. No detail is too small.

“The public often knows something they think is not important but which we in law enforcement find very important,” said Tumbleson. “Sometimes when people hear about the case, it brings back memories of things a suspect said or things the witness saw that might help to locate a child. Any information the public has should be shared with those investigating the case.”

Protecting Your Child

National Missing Children’s Day is also a reminder about preparedness should the unthinkable ever happen to your child. Remember that the FBI has jurisdiction to immediately investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. Do not wait to report a missing child. 

You can download the FBI’s Child ID app, which allows you to quickly share key information with authorities if your child is missing. The free app also includes tips on keeping children safe and guidance on what to do during the first crucial hours after a child goes missing. (The FBI does not collect or store the information or photos you enter into the app. The data resides on your mobile device unless you choose to send it to authorities in an emergency.)

Learn more about keeping kids safe and how to contact the FBI.﻿

Take a look at the faces of the missing children listed below and click each image to learn more. If you recognize any of them, contact the FBI or local law enforcement, or submit a tip online and help bring them home to their families.

JALIEK L. RAINWALKER

SUZANNE G. LYALL

TAMMY MAHONEY

ANTHONETTE CHRISTINE CAYEDITO

TARA LEIGH CALICO

SARA NICOLE GRAHAM

ABBY LYNN PATTERSON

MATTHEW ALAN MULLANEY

ASHLEY SUMMERS

TIONDA Z. BRADLEY

ASHA JAQUILLA DEGREE

JOSHUA KESHABA SIERRA GARCIA

MARIBEL OQUENDO-CARRERO

DIAMOND YVETTE BRADLEY

STEVEN ANDERSON

KARLA RODRIGUEZ

AMBER ELIZABETH CATES

SHANNA GENELLE PEOPLES

WILLIAM EBENEEZER JONES, JR.

FALOMA LUHK

LINA SARDAR KHIL

JAMONA PICKETT

NATASHA "ALEX" CARTER

CRYSTAL ANN TYMICH

TABITHA DANIELLE TUDERS

DAVID WILLIAMS

KYRON RICHARD HORMAN

ILENE BETH MISHELOFF

STEVEN EARL KRAFT, JR.

MADALINA COJOCARI

MARK HIMEBAUGH

SHAINA ASHLEY KIRKPATRICK

RACHEL LOUISE COOKE

KRISTEN MODAFFERI

MALEINA LUHK

LILIANA AND DANIELLA MORENO

MELISSA FU

SHAUSHA LATINE HENSON

ARIANNA FITTS

MICHAELA JOY GARECHT

RELISHA TENAU RUDD

LASHAYA STINE

KRISTIN DENISE SMART

Note: The children listed here may have been located since this information was posted. Please check our Kidnappings and Missing Persons page for up-to-date information.

