St. Louis Fugitive Placed on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, Rewards for Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Increased to Up to $250K

On May 25, the FBI’s St. Louis Field Office, along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, announced the addition of Donald Eugene Fields II to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for his alleged involvement in sex-trafficking activities. Donald Eugene Fields II is the 531st addition to the list.

Fields II is wanted for the alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on December 8, 2022.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Fields II. To increase the likelihood of capturing a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, the reward for information leading directly to their arrest is being increased from up to $100,000 to up to $250,000.