In a renewed bid to bring closure to a horrific crime that has haunted the city of Boston and its Chinatown neighborhood for 30 years, the FBI and Boston Police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help shed new light on the whereabouts of a lone remaining fugitive suspected in the execution-style murders of five men in 1991.

In the early morning hours of January 12, 1991, Hung Tien Pham, a Vietnamese national of Chinese descent, entered a social club on Tyler Street with two accomplices and allegedly shot six men at close range as they played cards. Five of the men died; one survived and identified the shooters. Two of the shooters were arrested in China in 1998 and were ultimately convicted in Suffolk County of the murders. But Pham, who had ties to an Asian organized crime network in Boston and beyond, remains a fugitive. He was last seen in Thailand in the mid- to late-1990s.

“As alleged, this cold-blooded killer has been on the run for 30 years, and we’re hoping this reward will incentivize anyone with information on Pham’s whereabouts to come forward,” FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta said during a press conference on the 30th anniversary of what’s often called the Boston Chinatown Massacre. “We will not rest until Pham has been held accountable.”