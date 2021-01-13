Investment Fraudster Sentenced

When a Montana woman needed legal and financial help selling a family farm, she was introduced through a friend to Michael Van Auken.

He did good work for her and began offering his financial expertise to the rest of her family, having seemingly earned her trust. Van Auken claimed to be both a lawyer and accountant who could help them invest. He even convinced the Montana woman’s parents to invest their entire retirement account with him.

But in reality, Van Auken was neither an accountant nor a lawyer. He simply stole more than $700,000 from the family between 2011 and 2015.

“He was a good talker and convinced them that he could manage it better and make more money for them,” said Special Agent Sara Sampson, who investigated this case out of the FBI’s resident agency in Helena, Montana, which is part of the Salt Lake City Field Office.



Van Auken told the family he planned to invent a new drill bit that would be lucrative for the oil fracking industry and said he’d invest some of their funds in it.

Instead, he spent most of the family’s money in foreign currency exchange trading, an extremely risky activity sometimes compared to gambling. He also spent some of the funds on his personal living expenses.