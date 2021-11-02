Vitel’Homme Innocent Added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List
U.S. Department of State Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program offering up to $2 million
The FBI, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Department of State, added Vitel’Homme Innocent to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on November 15, 2023.
Vitel’Homme is a Haitian national and leader of the Kraze Barye gang, which operates in the Torcelle and Tabarre areas of Haiti and actively participates in kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and car thefts.
In October 2021, Kraze Barye and the 400 Mawozo gang allegedly kidnapped 16 U.S. citizens serving as Christian missionaries near Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The group included five children, including one as young as 8 months old. The hostages were allegedly held at gunpoint and most remained captive for 61 days before escaping. Vitel’Homme was charged for his role in the conspiracy along with other gang leaders on November 7, 2022.
In addition, on October 7, 2022, Vitel’Homme allegedly ordered gang members to kidnap two U.S. citizens from their home in Haiti. Armed gang members allegedly forced entry into the victims' residence and attempted to kidnap them. During the kidnapping, the gang members allegedly shot and killed one of the victims. The other victim was taken into captivity and held hostage at an undisclosed location in Haiti, while Vitel’Homme participated in ransom negotiations in exchange for the victim's release. On October 28, 2022, the gang released the remaining victim after the victim's family paid ransom payments. A second indictment was unsealed on October 24, 2023, charging Vitel’Homme for his alleged role in the kidnapping.
"Haitian gang leader Vitel’Homme Innocent is the 532nd fugitive added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of U.S. Citizens in Haiti," said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri. "The State Department is offering a reward of up to $2 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. Our resolve to bring him to account for his alleged crimes will not waver."
Vitel’Homme is 37 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5'7" and 5'10" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Vitel’Homme is believed to be in Haiti and has ties to other countries throughout the Caribbean.
If you have any information concerning Vitel’Homme, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.