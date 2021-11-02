Vitel’Homme Innocent Added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

In addition, on October 7, 2022, Vitel’Homme allegedly ordered gang members to kidnap two U.S. citizens from their home in Haiti. Armed gang members allegedly forced entry into the victims' residence and attempted to kidnap them. During the kidnapping, the gang members allegedly shot and killed one of the victims. The other victim was taken into captivity and held hostage at an undisclosed location in Haiti, while Vitel’Homme participated in ransom negotiations in exchange for the victim's release. On October 28, 2022, the gang released the remaining victim after the victim's family paid ransom payments. A second indictment was unsealed on October 24, 2023, charging Vitel’Homme for his alleged role in the kidnapping.

"Haitian gang leader Vitel’Homme Innocent is the 532nd fugitive added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of U.S. Citizens in Haiti," said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri. "The State Department is offering a reward of up to $2 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. Our resolve to bring him to account for his alleged crimes will not waver."

Vitel’Homme is 37 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5'7" and 5'10" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Vitel’Homme is believed to be in Haiti and has ties to other countries throughout the Caribbean.

If you have any information concerning Vitel’Homme, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.