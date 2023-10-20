The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office joined local Native American leaders and the author of a best-selling book about murders on the Osage Nation a century ago for a panel discussion about crime, greed, justice, and the relationship today between the Bureau and Oklahoma’s many Indigenous tribes.

The discussion on October 17 at Oklahoma Christian University featured David Grann, author of “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” a historical account of the so-called Reign of Terror in Oklahoma in the early 1920s.

Tribal leaders Geoffrey Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation, and Governor Bill Anoatubby of the Chickasaw Nation, along with the FBI’s Edward Gray, joined the author in recounting a long string of murders in Osage County and how the FBI got involved in the investigation.