FBI Helps Recover Nearly 200 Bodies from Colorado Funeral Home

The FBI's Technical Hazards Response Unit also provided specialized support due to the serious biohazard conditions and other chemical hazards. Members of this team are specifically trained to work in treacherous or difficult-to-access crime scenes to ensure responders can safely gather evidence.

The tasks at hand included documenting the crime scene and transferring bodies to refrigerated trailers to prevent further degradation, all while ensuring the safety of personnel working in the toxic environment.

The governor of Colorado declared a disaster emergency for a criminal investigation and hazardous materials incident, a declaration that authorized him to call up the Colorado National Guard. The Colorado Air National Guard's Fatality Search and Rescue Team deployed to the scene and worked alongside FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team personnel when entering the building and recovering bodies.

In addition, trucks full of gear and personal protective equipment arrived at the scene from the FBI Denver Field Office and from the FBI Laboratory Operational Support Center in Dallas. Tents and a privacy fence were stood up across the site to shield the workers and the scene.

The conditions were challenging, both mentally and physically. Team members wearing Class A hazmat suits were in the building for no longer than 40 minutes at a time. They also needed a full decontamination upon exiting. The teams worked 12-hour days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Personnel from the Bureau's Employee Assistance Program and chaplains were also available to provide emotional wellness support to all those working in the horrific conditions.