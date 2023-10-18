FBI Director Convenes Five Eyes Summit on Protecting Innovation, Preventing Economic Espionage

The Exploitation of AI



During the summit and in pre-event meetings, Wray also underscored the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

"We worry about AI as an amplifier for all sorts of misconduct," he said. Wray said he anticipates AI making existing bad actors even more dangerous.

He said AI can be used in a multitude of malicious ways, he explained. It can be used to detect vulnerabilities, craft code, perform advanced spearphishing, or even make virtual kidnappings more believable by mimicking the voices of children who’ve allegedly been taken.

He also expressed concern about the potential for China to use stolen personal and corporate data to train up pilfered AI technology, and make its looted machine learning models even stronger.

But, he said, it can also be exploited by would-be terrorists.

"Among the ways in which AI can be misused in the terror space, we’ve seen people essentially using AI to circumvent safeguards built into some of the AI infrastructure that some of these companies have built to do searches for, you know, how to build a bomb, for example, or ways to obfuscate their searches for how to build a bomb," he said. "We’ve seen AI used to essentially amplify the distribution or dissemination of terrorist propaganda, you know, for example, putting it into other languages in a way that’s more coherent and more credible to potential supporters."

Wray said private sector partnerships are vital to countering this misuse of emerging technology so that companies can implement appropriate safeguards for how their innovation can be used.

He said that the FBI is "acutely attuned" to the risk faced by Silicon Valley-based AI companies.