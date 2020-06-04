Crimes Against Children

Since the onset of the pandemic, school, work, and many other aspects of social life have moved online. And while these tools help keep people connected while they are apart, the FBI has seen a disturbing new crime emerge. Criminals are using virtual meeting platforms like Zoom to broadcast child sexual abuse material to unwitting participants of school, church, or other online gatherings.

The FBI has seen more than 300 of these incidents in the last three months, according to Leonard Carollo, chief of the FBI’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit.

Perpetrators usually target a large, openly publicized Zoom meeting. So if you’re organizing a Zoom meeting, remember to use a password, disable screensharing, and never share a Zoom link on an open social media account or website. Instead, send the link individually to each participant.

If you’ve witnessed the broadcast of child sexual abuse material during a virtual meeting, notify the FBI. Each time child sexual abuse material is viewed, the child involved is re-victimized. That’s why broadcasting these images and videos is a serious violent crime, and the FBI is committed to apprehending both those who distribute the material and those who create these egregious images and videos.

“A participant who inadvertently views these images or videos can also be severely traumatized by just seeing this material,” Carollo said. “These are very young children who are being sexually abused. Our goal is to identify and apprehend the people responsible for these horrific images and videos.”

The FBI is also concerned about a rise in sextortion as children spend more time online and out of school. Carollo encouraged parents to have candid discussions with their children about the dangers of the internet.

“Online child sexual exploitation occurs everywhere, during all times of the year, in big cities and small towns. No one is immune,” Carollo said. “The nature of the internet is people have access to anyone anywhere in the world. So parents need to talk with their children about these online dangers.”