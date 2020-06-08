On the eve of her college commencement in 1976, Kathryn Turman and her roommate—like many of their fellow seniors—pondered how their lives would unfurl in the years ahead.

The roommate dreamed of being a teacher and followed that path. Turman, who majored in sociology, wasn’t as certain about the way forward. But she had an earnest goal: “I knew I wanted my life to be more than just long,” she said. “It was a desire to make a contribution.”

Now, on the verge of her retirement as assistant director of the FBI’s Victim Services Division (VSD), Turman is arguably the Bureau’s most consistently called-upon contributor. She presided over the FBI’s victim-centered responses to every major case since 9/11, including the Boston Marathon bombings, multiple mass-casualty shootings, international kidnappings and murders, and scores of federal crimes.

Her division ensures that crime victims in FBI cases are tended to and provided resources—as required by federal law. It has grown under her watch from a handful of well-intentioned staff to a world-renowned corps of more than 300 specially trained personnel.

“I’m very proud of where VSD has come and the people that are a part of it,” said Turman. “I think building the team that I have—and I haven't done it alone—and professionalizing and hiring good people and letting them do their work and develop the program—that’s what I’m most proud of.”