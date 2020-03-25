FBI Urges Vigilance During COVID-19 Pandemic
As the United States and the world deal with the ongoing pandemic, the FBI’s national security and criminal investigative work continues. There are threats you should be aware of so you can take steps to protect yourself.
- Children who are home from school and spending more time online may be at increased risk for exploitation.
- Anyone can be targeted by hackers and scammers.
- Protecting civil rights and investigating hate crimes remain a high priority for the FBI.
Use the resources on this page to help keep yourself and your family safe from these threats.
- For accurate and up-to-date information on COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
- Learn about the Department of Justice’s response at justice.gov/coronavirus.
- Learn more about what the federal government is doing at usa.gov/coronavirus.
