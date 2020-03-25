FBI Urges Vigilance During COVID-19 Pandemic

As the United States and the world deal with the ongoing pandemic, the FBI’s national security and criminal investigative work continues. There are threats you should be aware of so you can take steps to protect yourself.

  • Children who are home from school and spending more time online may be at increased risk for exploitation.
  • Anyone can be targeted by hackers and scammers.
  • Protecting civil rights and investigating hate crimes remain a high priority for the FBI.

Use the resources on this page to help keep yourself and your family safe from these threats. 

FBI Warns Health Care Professionals of Increased Potential for Fraudulent Sales of COVID-19-Related Medical Equipment

School Closings Due to COVID-19 Present Potential for Increased Risk of Child Exploitation

FBI Sees Rise in Fraud Schemes Related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Scams and Safety

Getting educated and taking a few basic steps may well keep you from becoming a victim of fraud or other scams.
Hate Crimes

Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program because of…

COVID-19 News from the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices