Dozens Charged in $250 Million COVID Fraud Scheme

Forty-seven suspects have been indicted for defrauding a federally funded child nutrition program of more than $250 million.

The funds were intended to be used as reimbursements for the costs of serving meals to children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but investigators believe few meals were ever provided. Instead, the defendants are accused of misusing the money to purchase cars, vacations, coastal resort properties, electronics, and other luxury items for themselves.

The scheme, as outlined in the charges, represents the largest theft of federal funds allocated to pandemic aid to date.

At the center of the investigation is a now-closed Minneapolis nonprofit called Feeding Our Future and its former founder and executive director, Aimee Bock. Bock oversaw the scheme and has been indicted on multiple fraud and bribery charges.