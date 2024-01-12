The FBI hopes that someone who crossed paths with Biran during his intercontinental journey may have the information needed to determine his whereabouts.

“At this time, foul play is not suspected in this case. We're not looking for a suspect,” said Suazo. The agent added that there is no evidence to date that a crime has been committed.

Prior to the trip, Biran lived and worked in New York City and New Orleans. “He really enjoys the finer things in life—so, restaurants, vineyards, all that,” Suazo said. He is an explorer who “is used to traveling alone,” he noted.

Biran is single and has a small circle of friends whom he met through gigs in the restaurant industry and at a fine wine store in New York City, Suazo added. “All his friends share the same interests,” he said. While he may have given off a shy impression, he is known for his intelligence and opens up quickly to discuss his passions for travel and wine.

Biran is also known for being a family person. Agent Suazo said the FBI regularly provides case updates to and checks in with his parents and two siblings.

Biran has brown hair and eyes, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a muscular build. He’ll be 37 years old on January 26, 2024.

His most distinguishing feature is a gap between his front teeth, Suazo said.