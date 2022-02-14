FBI Recruitment Supports NSM-3

In February 2021, President Biden signed the Memorandum on Revitalizing America’s Foreign Policy and National Security Workforce, Institutions, and Partnerships (NSM-3).﻿

The goals of NSM-3 are to revitalize the United States’ national security and foreign policy workforce and institutions and to renew the commitment of U.S. institutions to serve the American people.

The memorandum established a National Security Workforce Working Group chaired by the principle deputy national security advisor. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, participate in this group to address the initiatives laid out in NSM-3.

The NSM-3 initiative recently marked its three-year anniversary.