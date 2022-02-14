February 13, 2024

FBI Recruitment Supports NSM-3

White House memorandum seeks to strengthen the national security workforce

In February 2021, President Biden signed the Memorandum on Revitalizing America’s Foreign Policy and National Security Workforce, Institutions, and Partnerships (NSM-3).﻿ 

The goals of NSM-3 are to revitalize the United States’ national security and foreign policy workforce and institutions and to renew the commitment of U.S. institutions to serve the American people.  

The memorandum established a National Security Workforce Working Group chaired by the principle deputy national security advisor. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, participate in this group to address the initiatives laid out in NSM-3.

The NSM-3 initiative recently marked its three-year anniversary.

One mission. Countless opportunities.


With more than 37,000 employees and hundreds of locations across the country, there’s a career for you at the FBI.

The mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution is only made possible by our dedicated workforce of people just like you. 

Visit fbijobs.gov to explore the many careers opportunities available at the FBI.

Vision and Goals

NSM-3 efforts are based on the following principles:

  • Integrity
  • Transparency
  • Diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility
  • Modernization
  • Service
  • Accountability

Five specific goals are outlined in NSM-3:

  • Expand the pathways to recruit and hire new employees from all segments of our society
  • Retain and support current employees and their families
  • Improve professional development in order to close mission-critical gaps
  • Recruit and retain technical and other specialized talent
  • Remove barriers that inhibit Americans from serving their country

The FBI supports the same goals as NSM-3 to strengthen and grow our national security and foreign policy workforce. Our Workforce Planning Unit is dedicated to creating "the FBI workforce of the future," says Unit Chief Ruth Back. "We have a very robust recruitment team that thoughtfully and strategically engages with candidates to attract top talent to our national security workforce in today’s job market."  

Additional Resources

Previous

Hoops and Dreams

A basketball game between high-schoolers and the FBI sought to improve relations between the Bureau's Washington Field Office and the communities it serves and to show the students a possible future.

Hoops and Dreams
Next

Missing Person Alert: Help the FBI Find Liam Biran

A wine blogger and travel enthusiast from New Jersey who disappeared during a 2019 trip and hasn’t been seen since has prompted the FBI to seek the public’s help finding him.

Missing Person Alert: Help the FBI Find Liam Biran