Hoops and Dreams

"This is impactful," said Nicole Mines, a WFO community outreach specialist who led the FBI’s effort to organize the January 26 basketball game. "Partnerships are what help us change our communities, whether it’s saving a life or changing the trajectory of a young person in our community or if it’s just allowing us to build better trust in our community."

The day started with FBI special agents and leaders from WFO describing the FBI’s different career paths and what it takes to get there. Students asked FBI personnel—including some they would be playing against—what they liked and didn't like, if the pay was good, and if their commutes were long. Contee urged the kids to take full advantage of this opportunity and soak it all in. Life is about making connections, he said—like unexpectedly seeing his high school classmate, Roosevelt High School basketball coach Rob Nickens, across the room.

"This is how barriers are broken: with intentionality,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman, who would be among the loudest in the kids' cheering section come game time. "The FBI said, 'I want to connect with young people who do not look like us, with young people who live in impoverished communities, with young people who may not ever have the opportunity to see, hear, or feel connected to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.'"

WFO community outreach specialists talked about pathways to the Bureau, including a weeklong Future Agents in Training program this summer, and the FBI’s Honors Internship Program for those who move on to college. Each step offers young people a leg up to get into the Bureau, but only if they stay focused.