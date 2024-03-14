Historic Firearms Returned to Philadelphia Museum

The FBI, along with partners from the Department of Justice and the Upper Merion Township Police Department (UMTPD) in Pennsylvania, recently helped recover stolen Revolutionary War-era U.S. firearms that were a part of a string of thefts in the 1960s and 1970s in and around Valley Forge Park. The items were returned during a repatriation ceremony held at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The recovered firearms were among a wider swath of items looted during these robberies, for which little evidence as to the perpetrators had been uncovered in the past.

"We were all committed to seeing justice—not just bringing the objects back home, but seeking a proper prosecution of those who perpetrated these crimes," said Special Agent Jake Archer, a member of the FBI’s Art Crime Team who worked this case for FBI Philadelphia.

The Bureau’s role in this investigation was multipronged, Archer said. "We brought our investigative labor, first and foremost," he explained. "Secondly, we brought our multijurisdictional apparatus where we could cover leads in other parts of the country in a fast and orderly fashion. As well, we brought forth our evidence-response capabilities and that art crime-specific knowledge of how these cases should be investigated, and how the objects should be cared for."

Since the investigation into these thefts started in 2009, three men—Michael Corbett, Scott Corbett, and Thomas Gavin— have admitted taking items from the park and from the Valley Forge Historical Society located within Washington Memorial Chapel and helped investigators locate stolen items.

But the whereabouts of 10 additional items that these men, and perhaps other individuals, were involved in looting—from Valley Forge Park and elsewhere—remain unknown. Now, FBI Philadelphia and our partners are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.