As part of our ongoing efforts to address violent crime nationally, the FBI and our partners conducted several law enforcement actions around the country recently, taking suspected violent criminals off the streets.

Twenty two subjects, including many Lindo Park Crips gang members, were charged in a 70-count indictment for their alleged involvement in the sale of numerous Glock conversion devices, 17 firearms, transferring or possessing a machine gun, as well as trafficking narcotics, such as fentanyl, cocaine, and MDMA. The extensive investigation also included the execution of several search warrants leading to the seizure of another 62 firearms, ammunition, and additional narcotics. The FBI’s Violent Street Gang Task Force and the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted investigations, along with FBI SWAT teams from Phoenix, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and the Phoenix Police Department who assisted during the operations. Other partner agencies included the ATF, DEA, HSI, and the USMS.

​Three Sonoma County Hells Angels were convicted in the Northern California of racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including murder, assault, robbery, extortion, drug trafficking, witness intimidation, and illegal firearms possession. The Hells Angels are a transnational violent outlaw motorcycle gang with numerous chapters across the country who work cooperatively with other Hells Angels chapters to engage in extensive criminal activity.

​Sixteen subjects in Kansas and Missouri were indicted on federal conspiracy to distribute cocaine, meth, and fentanyl. The subjects allegedly conspired to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine, and one subject was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Springfield .40-caliber handgun.

Five members of the Gangster Disciples were indicted in Georgia for allegedly murdering three people. Additionally, an operation in the South Lake Tahoe area recovered “ghost” pistols and assault rifles (firearms that are hard for law enforcement to track due to lack of serial numbers) and a multi-agency investigation in Waco, Texas, disrupted a meth distribution ring.



