FBI, Partners Working in Concert to Curb Violent Crime 

Another area the FBI helps our state and local partners is by investigating groups of violent criminals, just as the agency has done throughout its history.

“We can supplement local resources and bring that expertise to the table. We can help our partners investigate the full scope of a violent criminal organization that's maybe not immediately visible and then come up with ways to disrupt or dismantle that organization,” Perez said.

As a result of these joint efforts, law enforcement was able to disrupt the operations of nearly 845 gangs and violent criminal enterprises and get to the heart of more than 100 of these groups by arresting key leaders and seizing their assets.

“I believe the FBI’s most sacred duty is to ensure people can live free from fear in their own homes and neighborhoods,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “To that end, we dedicate agents, analysts, and technical resources across the country to work with state and local law enforcement on these operations.”

Learn more about the FBI’s work in investigating violent crime at fbi.gov/violentcrime. Report tips to tips.fbi.gov; you can remain anonymous.