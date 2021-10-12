As the nation recognizes Police Week, FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed his gratitude to law enforcement officers nationwide and voiced his concern over the growing dangers faced by those who work to keep our communities safe.

On Monday, the FBI released its annual statistics on law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Those numbers show 129 officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021. Seventy-three of those deaths were felonious.

“Each and every story is heartbreaking,” Wray said in a video address. “A 30-year Florida deputy murdered one shift shy of retirement. An officer ambushed on his first day on the job, leaving behind a wife and an infant son. A combat veteran and his police dog killed while serving together.”

Police Week is observed every May and provides an opportunity for law enforcement officers to gather for fellowship events and honor those they lost.