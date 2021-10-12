National Police Week 2022: Memorial Hat at Blue Mass

FBI Honors the Fallen


May 11, 2022

Director Wray Draws Attention to Dangers Facing Law Enforcement

As the nation recognizes Police Week, FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed his gratitude to law enforcement officers nationwide and voiced his concern over the growing dangers faced by those who work to keep our communities safe.

On Monday, the FBI released its annual statistics on law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Those numbers show 129 officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021. Seventy-three of those deaths were felonious.

“Each and every story is heartbreaking,” Wray said in a video address. “A 30-year Florida deputy murdered one shift shy of retirement. An officer ambushed on his first day on the job, leaving behind a wife and an infant son. A combat veteran and his police dog killed while serving together.”

Police Week is observed every May and provides an opportunity for law enforcement officers to gather for fellowship events and honor those they lost.


National Police Week 2022: Processional
Officers process toward St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Blue Mass on May 3, 2022.
An honor guard and bagpipers lead the processional towards St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C. for the annual Police Week Blue Mass.
National Police Week 2022: FBI Police Officers Process to Blue Mass
St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Blue Mass on May 3, 2022.
National Police Week 2022
FBI Director Christopher Wray joins with government leaders, law enforcement officials, and the families of fallen officers during the Blue Mass. 
FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials listen during the Blue Mass on May 3, 2022.


Director Wray noted that the losses marked during Police Week remind us that our safety does not come without a cost: “We owe it to these heroes to redouble our efforts to take the most violent offenders off the streets and to make sure officers have the resources, equipment, and training they need to return home safely at the end of their shifts.” He went on to say: “As we remember our fallen colleagues during Police Week, we also celebrate the courage of every man and woman who wears the badge.”


Director Christopher Wray gives an address for National Police Week 2022.

Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin - Law Enforcement Memorial

The names of FBI special agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Schwartzenberger and Alfin were shot and killed by a suspect in a crimes against children investigation on February 2, 2021.


K-9 Memorial Service 2022, Police Week
K-9 Memorial Service 2022, Police Week
The K9 Memorial Service honors the memory of police K9s who have given their lives in the line of duty. 
FBI Director Christopher Wray at the Wall of Honor Memorial Service at FBI Headquarters

FBI Director Christopher Wray at the Wall of Honor Memorial Service. The FBI honored and remembered the dedication and bravery of two agents who gave their lives in service to our country last year.


The Police Unity Tour is a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, DC to raise public awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.


The Police Unity Tour is a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. that raises public awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Participants in the Police Unity Tour complete their four-day ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

The Police Unity Tour - Bike Rider Male
The Police Unity Tour - Bike Rider Female

