Piquing students’ interest is only half the work. The other half is encouraging them to go through the highly competitive and thorough application process. McMillion acknowledged to everyone looking to apply that it’s a long process, but there's a good reason for it. Even an internship at the FBI allows access to sensitive information, and it’s important that everyone in the FBI is properly vetted.

On the HBCU tour, McMillion said that small group presentations and one-on-one interactions helped remove some of the apprehension about the application process while the mock interview sessions helped potential applicants learn about the FBI’s structured approach.

The individual interactions also helped students get over the hesitancy that many people feel when considering the Bureau. McMillion said sometimes you need someone else to tell you they believe you can do it: “We need students to understand they have the skills, the characteristics, the background, the inquisitiveness to benefit the FBI.”

The 11-campus tour stopped at Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Albany State University, Alabama State University, Talladega College, Miles College, Morgan State University, Howard University, and Jackson State University. In addition to the campus tour, the FBI offered online information sessions. The more robust outreach resulted in a nearly 300% increase in applications from HBCUs to the Honors Internship Program, when compared with the year before.

Every year, the FBI receives thousands of internship applications. Although not every candidate can be selected, the FBI Office of Diversity and Inclusion is pleased with the uptick in interest and hopes the increase starts a continuing trend.

“We are trying to be intentional about bringing people with diverse backgrounds into the Bureau,” McMillion said. “These students will bring new ideas, innovation, creativity, and passion that will help us be a better organization now and into the future.”