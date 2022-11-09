FBI and Wounded Warrior Regiment Connect for Career and Fitness Event
The FBI and the U.S. Marine Corps held a unified physical training event, along with a career fair for the Marines, at their shared campus on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The event saw more than 200 FBI National Academy students and the Wounded Warrior Regiment push each other to their physical limits while building camaraderie. The event also gave the Marines the chance to explore some of the career opportunities within national security, government, and law enforcement that may be available to them after their military service.
The Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and support to Marines who have experienced combat and noncombat-related injuries and illnesses. The goal is to support recovery for the return to duty or the transition to civilian life.
Sgt. Kylie O’Bar, a former CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief, who is now assigned to the Wounded Warrior Regiment at Quantico, was one of the many Marines who participated.
“The FBI event was supposed to be for us to get to know you guys, and for recruiting purposes, to see if this might be something want to do...as well as get a good workout in,” O’Bar said. “Working out together is usually one of the first ways you get to know somebody and probably like them a little bit more. This was a good event. Building morale is always a good thing.”
The Wounded Warrior Regiment’s Marines came from an assortment of ranks and military career fields. They joined with students attending the FBI National Academy, a 10-week training program for law enforcement leaders that combines intensive coursework and physical training.
“As part of the FBI’s National Academy executive training program, we have weekly physical challenges,” said John Vanvorst, a supervisory instructor for the physical training unit at the FBI Academy. “In addition, today we linked up with members of the Wounded Warrior Regiment,” said Vanvorst. “They integrated in with members of our National Academy. So it was a true joint morale building and physical challenge exercise.”
The exercise challenges—held on a football field that features the eagle, globe, and anchor of the Marine Corps emblem—produced not only sweat but also the bonds of teamwork and partnership.
The physical training unit at the FBI Academy developed five workout stations for the event. The entire current National Academy class joined with members of the Wounded Warrior Regiment for the workout.
“Each of the exercise stations we had today, we designed also so they could be progressed or regressed as necessary,” said Vanvorst. “We could adjust everything, as necessary, so everyone could participate fully.”
The FBI has always recruited from the U.S. military’s ranks. Currently, 28% of FBI special agents and 18% of the FBI’s professional staff are veterans. This event gave the Wounded Warriors who attended an insight into potential future employment opportunities and gave the FBI the opportunity to reach more individuals with valued military experience.