FBI and Wounded Warrior Regiment Connect for Career and Fitness Event

“The FBI event was supposed to be for us to get to know you guys, and for recruiting purposes, to see if this might be something want to do...as well as get a good workout in,” O’Bar said. “Working out together is usually one of the first ways you get to know somebody and probably like them a little bit more. This was a good event. Building morale is always a good thing.”

The Wounded Warrior Regiment’s Marines came from an assortment of ranks and military career fields. They joined with students attending the FBI National Academy, a 10-week training program for law enforcement leaders that combines intensive coursework and physical training.

“As part of the FBI’s National Academy executive training program, we have weekly physical challenges,” said John Vanvorst, a supervisory instructor for the physical training unit at the FBI Academy. “In addition, today we linked up with members of the Wounded Warrior Regiment,” said Vanvorst. “They integrated in with members of our National Academy. So it was a true joint morale building and physical challenge exercise.”

The exercise challenges—held on a football field that features the eagle, globe, and anchor of the Marine Corps emblem—produced not only sweat but also the bonds of teamwork and partnership.