Putting the Brakes on Catalytic Converter Thefts

As the result of recent operations by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and other law enforcement partners, 21 people have been charged in connection with a nationwide, multimillion-dollar scheme involving stolen catalytic converters.

Defendants from California and Oklahoma allegedly bought stolen catalytic converters from street thieves and then sent them across the country to defendants in New Jersey. These individuals in New Jersey paid millions of dollars for each shipment of catalytic converters, knowing they were stolen parts.

They then extracted precious metal powders from the catalytic converter components. These powders, which they sold to a metal refinery, netted them more than $545 million.

In a case like this, law enforcement partnerships are key, said Supervisory Special Agent Jonathan Fairbanks of our Sacramento Field Office: “What local law enforcement sees is maybe one or two people that have five or 10 stolen catalytic converters in the car. But what seems to be a local problem actually fuels a nationwide, systematic procurement of these catalytic converters.” That organized, national nature of the ring is what led to the FBI and other federal partners’ role in this investigation.

“We really took out some of the major players who are involved throughout the United States,” added Supervisory Special Agent Patricia Curran, who works criminal investigations out of FBI Headquarters. “We want to put the message out there that we’re actively pursuing these investigations and trying to stem these thefts throughout the country.”