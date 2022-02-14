Building on the summer 2021 launch of the Beacon Project, FBI leaders and executives from 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) met in Jackson, Mississippi, this week to further the project’s goals of strengthening community ties and improving the diversity of the FBI.

“The proactive steps the FBI took in establishing the Beacon Project places us on the proper path to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce, as well as maximizing outreach in underrepresented communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby, head of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office and one of the Beacon Project’s founders. “As its name implies, it shines a light of hope for the present and future ways in which we serve our communities.”

Fomby said that moving forward requires an honest and open examination of where the FBI has been, where we are now, and where the organization hopes to go.

HBCU leaders agree. Many of those in attendance at the March 8 event, held at Jackson State University, lauded the FBI for enhancing and re-opening lines of communication and responsiveness between law enforcement and minority universities.