The FBI, along with federal, state, and local partners, arrested 45 people for drug and firearm crimes in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Two FBI-led operations focused on rival gangs, with the goal of addressing violence and drug trafficking in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. One case focused on the EBK or Every Body Killas gang and resulted in the indictment of 35 defendants. The second focused on the Loady Murder Mobb gang and resulted in the indictment of 26 defendants.

The final operation, led by the Drug Enforcement Agency, was centered on sources supplying drugs through the mail that were then being sold to individuals in Arkansas and Texas. A total of 18 defendants were charged in that case, while another individual was charged in a separate indictment.