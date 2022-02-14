Investigation Thwarts Brazen Bribery Scheme

In exchange for the lucrative contract, Rizzo paid Reynolds’ divorce expenses.

Rizzo asked his lawyer Jay A. Schwartz to provide a variety of services, including advice about how to commit bribery and divorce counsel for Reynolds. Schwartz agreed. A subpoena of his billing software confirmed that $40,000 worth of legal services were provided for free.

As the divorce went on, Reynolds fought a custody battle that required a psychological evaluation. Another wiretap caught Schwartz proposing that a third party could pay for it; however, that person needed to have one very crucial ability.

“[Schwartz] talked about finding a third party who could hold up on the witness stand if ever questioned under oath about where the money came from. You have an attorney, an officer of the court, proposing a bribery scheme with a view towards perjury if necessary…hiding it from a judge,” Beeckman said. Schwartz swindled an unsuspecting family friend into the scheme.

Schwartz was sentenced to 27 months in prison and fined $250,000. Rizzo was sentenced to 66 months in 2018. In 2019, Reynolds was sentenced to 17 years in prison. A total of 22 people were indicted in the scheme.

The FBI prioritizes these cases because systemic corruption can cause a domino effect leading to general mistrust of authority.

“There are places in the world that have given up. They have corruption at such a level that their governmental systems have completely failed,” Beeckman said. “The public there has no confidence in the people who run their country. We’re not there in this country, and we have no intention of getting there.”

Bribery is a federal crime. If you suspect it, contact the FBI.

A common worry is that if you submit a tip, you will be the sole cause of an open investigation about a public official. This is not accurate. Beeckman confirmed that a public corruption case cannot be opened based on a single source.

“No detail is too small. You could be the person who supplies the last bit of information that we need—the puzzle piece that makes it all make sense,” he said.