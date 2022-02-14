FBI Director Addresses Black Law Enforcement Executives on Role of Partnerships in Fighting Violent Crime, Other Threats 

NIBRS Reporting

The FBI has made significant strides in expanding National Incident-Based Reporting System (or NIBRS) participation—with all 50 states and Guam now NIBRS-certified, Wray said.

But he said more law enforcement agencies need to share data with the FBI via NIBRS to keep Bureau crime reporting relevant and useful.

“NIBRS helps answer a lot of questions—about individual incidents, about trends, about offender relationships, and a whole lot more,” Wray said. “It can also help us determine where best to deploy our already-stretched and -scarce resources. I know I don’t need to tell this group that law enforcement resources and manpower are not infinite. But armed with data, we’ve got a much better idea of where our resources are needed the most.”

Wray acknowledged that getting started with NIBRS reporting can be time- and resource-intensive but noted that the FBI can help law enforcement agencies make this shift.

At the end of the day, he said, NIBRS participation isn’t only about the Bureau—it benefits the entire U.S. law enforcement community.

“Ultimately, by contributing data through NIBRS, you’re not just helping us,” he said. “You’re helping and supporting every other chief and sheriff across the country, and all the citizens they serve.”

Preventing Law Enforcement Officer Suicides

Wray also shone a spotlight on the issue of office wellness, calling the ability to recognize and process work-related stress a mark of strength.

He said he’s instructed Bureau leaders to cultivate an environment in which FBI personnel can feel comfortable asking for help if they need it. And he asked conference attendees to follow his lead.

“Set the example when the stress and the grind of your day jobs take hold again,” he said. “Take care of yourself, too.”

Wray tasked the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division to stand up the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection, and the Bureau began collecting this data in 2022. But only 22 agencies reported data, he said.

“This is a problem we’re going to need a lot more data on if we’re going to really understand and change what’s happening in our profession,” he said. “So, I would urge every department here to participate and to help spread the message about our law enforcement suicide repository. The information that we glean and share could literally save lives.”