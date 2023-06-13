FBI Director Delivers Keynote Address at NOBLE Conference, Visits Cleveland Field Office
FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered the keynote address on July 24 at the 47th-annual training conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) in Cleveland. The theme of this year’s conference, “Stronger Together: Reducing and Preventing Crime through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations,” focuses on the importance of collaborative work of law enforcement agencies across the country with not only other departments, but also the private sector.
Director Wray addressed some of the biggest issues facing the country, including violent crime, counterterrorism, and cyber threats. He also spoke of the importance of the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) as well as the value of the partnerships and the seriousness of officer mental health and wellness.
“Our FBI led task forces are an essential tool for combatting violent crime—and those of course, are made up of and led by folks like all of you,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We now have more than 5,000 task force officers from hundreds of different departments and agencies across the country focused on fighting violent crime.”
Following his remarks, Director Wray visited the FBI’s Cleveland Field Office and met with regional law enforcement partners to reaffirm the FBI’s continued commitment to help stem violent crime in the area and applaud the successes of local task forces.
As of June 30, the Cleveland Field Office has seized more than 200 weapons, thanks to the FBI’s partnerships across the Northern District of Ohio. Cleveland currently leads six Safe Streets Gang Task Forces, two Violent Crime Task Forces, and two Threat Operations Centers Task Forces (drugs) throughout the district.
“The Cleveland Field Office is focused on the mission of mitigating threats against our communities, whether that is violent crime, drug or gang activity, domestic or international terrorism, or cyber, white collar, or financial crimes,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “Together with our federal, state, and local partners, including the 161 FBI task force officers across the 40 northern-most counties in Ohio, we are committed to working collaboratively and sharing resources to further protect the public.”
Director Wray makes regular visits to the FBI’s 56 field offices and legal attachés to meet with employees, hear briefings on local issues and crime trends, and collaborate with partners.