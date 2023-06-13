FBI Director Delivers Keynote Address at NOBLE Conference, Visits Cleveland Field Office

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered the keynote address on July 24 at the 47th-annual training conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) in Cleveland. The theme of this year’s conference, “Stronger Together: Reducing and Preventing Crime through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations,” focuses on the importance of collaborative work of law enforcement agencies across the country with not only other departments, but also the private sector.

Director Wray addressed some of the biggest issues facing the country, including violent crime, counterterrorism, and cyber threats. He also spoke of the importance of the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) as well as the value of the partnerships and the seriousness of officer mental health and wellness.

“Our FBI led task forces are an essential tool for combatting violent crime—and those of course, are made up of and led by folks like all of you,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We now have more than 5,000 task force officers from hundreds of different departments and agencies across the country focused on fighting violent crime.”