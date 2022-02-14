FBI Director Lays Out Bureau’s Stance on Artificial Intelligence at Cyber Threat Summit

The Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence

Director Wray recently said the FBI is examining ways it can use artificial intelligence to help support its mission, such as by “triaging and prioritizing the mountains of data we collect in our investigations.”

But during the summit, he warned that bad actors are exploiting machine-learning models to commit crimes.

The same generative AI technologies that can be used to save people time by automating tasks can also be used to “generate deepfakes or malicious code,” he said.

As an example, he explained one case in which a darknet user allegedly created malware using a generative AI program. Wray said the user "then instructed other cybercriminals on how to use it to recreate malware strains and techniques based on common variants."

"And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg," he continued. "We assess that AI is going to enable threat actors to develop increasingly powerful, sophisticated, customizable, and scalable capabilities—and it's not going to take them long to do it."

Wray said that the Chinese government is particularly well-positioned to use the increasing powers of AI and machine learning against the United States, especially in conjunction with data it has stolen from the United States.