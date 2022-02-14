FBI Internship Program Gives Wounded Warriors a Window into Bureau Careers

An Intern’s Story



During his time with the U.S. Navy, Gabriel Moorer primarily worked at-sea aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower until he was sidelined by lower-back injuries.



The IT systems technician was then reassigned to a land-based squadron in Norfolk, Virginia, where a coworker told him about the FBI’s Wounded Warrior Internship Program.



Moorer reached out to Operation Warfighter, attended a WWIP interest session, and then decided to apply. When he eventually met with his future boss at the FBI Norfolk Field Office, he said they “kind of clicked right off the bat,” and a start date was set. Soon after, Moorer went to work supporting the division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.



During his time at the Bureau, Moorer honed his time- and project-management skills, since FBI personnel are trusted to work independently to accomplish tasks. “Especially as an enlisted member of the military, you're not really given that opportunity as much,” Moorer said.



He was also impressed by the expertise and experiences of his FBI colleagues. “I think the most rewarding part was actually just talking to people,” he said. “I learned so much from agents and support staff through the whole process.”



Moorer, who recently retired from the Navy and concluded his internship, encourages fellow wound warriors to apply, nothing that “I don't think there's a better program for you to go get on-the-job experience, exchange knowledge with other people who are very knowledgeable, and get an excellent job opportunity that could end up being the perfect career for you