During a speech at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this morning, FBI Director Christopher Wray told attendees that the Bureau has reached a milestone in the National Use-of-Force Data Collection that will allow the agency to release more information on police use-of-force incidents in the near future.



The data collection, which aims to provide national statistics on police use-of-force incidents, recently reached a 60% participation rate.

The FBI released some information at the 40% participation threshold last year. The soon-to-be-released data will include information on things like types of force used and resistance encountered. Additional data can be released once 80% of total law enforcement officers are represented in the data collection.



“Because once we get to the 80% mark, we’ll be able to share even more data and insight into use-of-force incidents,” Wray said. “And we can give the public the necessary facts, and I believe, strengthen our nation’s confidence in law enforcement.”

Wray also addressed a variety of other topics of interest to law enforcement in his remarks, including: