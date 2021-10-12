October 18, 2021

National Police Week

Director Wray Draws Attention to Dangers Facing Law Enforcement

FBI Director Christopher Wray participates in a memorial service during Police Week 2021 at FBI Headquarters to honor FBI employees who have given their lives in the line of duty.
Director Christopher Wray participated in a memorial service at FBI Headquarters on October 14, 2021, to honor FBI employees who gave their lives in the line of duty. Watch Video


As part of an annual week honoring police who have died in the line of duty, the FBI honored its own fallen, including seven whose names were added to the Bureau’s Wall of Honor this year. Among those remembered were two FBI Miami special agents who were ambushed and killed as they tried to search a home of a suspect in February.

Typically held in May annually, several in-person events surrounding Police Week were postponed until fall this year, including a motorcycle tour, candlelight vigil, wreath laying ceremony, and Blue Mass service.

In an interview during Police Week events last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray reflected on the sacrifices of the Bureau’s law enforcement partners, who risk their safety to protect the public.


Transcript / Visit Video Source


“I want the men and women of law enforcement, the heroes in law enforcement, to know how grateful I am for their work, for their courage, for their service—in some cases, for their sacrifice,” Wray said.

Today, the FBI released statistics on law enforcement officers assaulted in the line of duty in 2020. Statistics released earlier this year show 93 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020, and that number is expected to increase for 2021.


A candlelight vigil in observance of National Police Week on the grounds of the Washington Monument on October 14, 2021.
Director Christopher A. Wray lights a candle October 14, 2021, during a vigil in Washington, D.C. honoring fallen law enforcement during National Police Week.
Flowers laid on a seal at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during National Police Week in Washington, D.C. on October 14, 2021.
Mementos remembering fallen FBI personnel are seen at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week observations on October 14, 2021.
Director Wray attended the candlelight vigil on October 14, 2021, along with hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. Multiple corresponding events are held in the nation’s capital each year in the days leading up to and during the week, including the candlelight vigil, a Blue Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, and several others. This year, however, the in-person events were held in September and October.
Mementos left at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial included cards displaying the names of fallen FBI personnel and flowers for all the fallen.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other dignitaries, listen during the annual Blue Mass in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 29, 2021.
Law enforcement officers during National Police Week in Washington, D.C. on October 14, 2021.
A U.S. Park Police officer on horseback outside of the Blue Mass on Sept. 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Officers carry flags outside of the annual Blue Mass in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 29, 2021.

Resources

Videos

Previous

Cyber Agent Returns to the FBI with Renewed Focus

After leaving the FBI to work with a private cyber incident response firm, Special Agent Brett Yeager felt drawn to return to the FBI and its cyber mission.

Cyber Agent Returns to the FBI with Renewed Focus
Next

$50,000 Reward in Michael James Pratt Case

The FBI is seeking a fugitive producer from New Zealand who allegedly coerced hundreds of young women into filming sexually explicit videos for his pornography websites.

$50,000 Reward in Michael James Pratt Case