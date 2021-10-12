As part of an annual week honoring police who have died in the line of duty, the FBI honored its own fallen, including seven whose names were added to the Bureau’s Wall of Honor this year. Among those remembered were two FBI Miami special agents who were ambushed and killed as they tried to search a home of a suspect in February.

Typically held in May annually, several in-person events surrounding Police Week were postponed until fall this year, including a motorcycle tour, candlelight vigil, wreath laying ceremony, and Blue Mass service.

In an interview during Police Week events last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray reflected on the sacrifices of the Bureau’s law enforcement partners, who risk their safety to protect the public.