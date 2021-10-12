National Police Week
Director Wray Draws Attention to Dangers Facing Law Enforcement
Director Christopher Wray participated in a memorial service at FBI Headquarters on October 14, 2021, to honor FBI employees who gave their lives in the line of duty. Watch Video
As part of an annual week honoring police who have died in the line of duty, the FBI honored its own fallen, including seven whose names were added to the Bureau’s Wall of Honor this year. Among those remembered were two FBI Miami special agents who were ambushed and killed as they tried to search a home of a suspect in February.
Typically held in May annually, several in-person events surrounding Police Week were postponed until fall this year, including a motorcycle tour, candlelight vigil, wreath laying ceremony, and Blue Mass service.
In an interview during Police Week events last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray reflected on the sacrifices of the Bureau’s law enforcement partners, who risk their safety to protect the public.
“I want the men and women of law enforcement, the heroes in law enforcement, to know how grateful I am for their work, for their courage, for their service—in some cases, for their sacrifice,” Wray said.
Today, the FBI released statistics on law enforcement officers assaulted in the line of duty in 2020. Statistics released earlier this year show 93 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020, and that number is expected to increase for 2021.