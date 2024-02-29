A Proven Partnership: Director Discusses FBI-Military Collaboration at West Point 

On March 4, FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to speak with future U.S. Army officers about the Bureau’s legacy of collaboration with the Defense Department.

"The FBI’s special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff are motivated by the same sense of patriotism and duty as the Corps and soldiers around the world," Wray said in his address to the West Point Corps of Cadets. "Like you, everything we do is driven by our mission—protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. We’ll always have a bond with those in careers of service protecting Americans, and with anyone committed to the values of duty, honor, country."

He also spoke to the persistence of great-power competition, threats posed by generative artificial intelligence, and counterterrorism.

Finally, he invited the cadets in attendance to consider a career with the FBI once they leave uniform. If they do, he said, they’ll be in good company.