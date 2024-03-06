Peters attended the most recent event on February 15 at Creekside High School near Jacksonville. The FBI partnered with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns County School District to help parents and caregivers understand the scope of the threat when kids are connected by devices to the rest of the world.

Jacksonville FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Coult Markovsky told attendees that young people are pursued on virtually every online platform and gaming application by predators and extremist groups who use various tactics to lure children into engaging in inappropriate sexual or violent behavior.

In recent years, he said, the FBI has seen a significant increase in sextortion cases, which involve adults coercing minors to create and send sexually explicit images or videos. The adult offender then threatens to release the material unless the victim produces more or provides payment, also known as financially motivated sextortion.

In 2022, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations received over 7,000 reports of online financially motivated sextortion of minors, and the FBI is aware of more than 20 minors who died by suicide after falling victim.

"The only thing common among all of our victims is that they had access to the internet," Markovsky told attendees during the recent event. "Sextortion affects children of both genders and crosses all ethnic and socioeconomic groups, and we fear the numbers will just keep growing if we don't do more to stop these online predators in their tracks."