FBI Hockey Team Battles Secret Service in Triple-Overtime Thriller

Both teams played aggressive, high-speed hockey from the start, culminating in a late first-period goal by the Secret Service.

Power plays early in the second period presented ample scoring opportunities for the FBI, but it wasn’t until halfway through the period, with fans on their feet chanting "F-B-I! F-B-I!" that the team answered with an equalizer to make the game 1-1.

"Inevitably, every year, the game is competitive and emotional," said Kyle Miller, an FBI auditor and analyst who plays defense for the Bureau’s hockey team. "Both teams desperately want to win and certainly compete to do so, but one of the things that makes it special is the energy and enthusiasm of the fans."

The third period intensified with another crucial goal for the FBI, only to be matched by a late tying goal from the Secret Service to make it 2-2 and force a 10-minute overtime. Despite offensive aggression, the score remained deadlocked through two overtime periods, forcing a rare triple overtime.

The FBI players battled fiercely, but ultimately, two minutes into triple overtime, the Secret Service secured the game-winning, sudden-death goal.