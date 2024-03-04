FBI Hockey Team Battles Secret Service in Triple-Overtime Thriller
In an electrifying and hard-fought game, the FBI lost 3-2 in triple overtime to its longtime hockey rivals the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday.
The sold-out charity game raised about $35,000 to benefit the families of law enforcement officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.
"We gave it our all and left it all out there," said FBI Special Agent Jake Farber, who plays center for the Bureau’s hockey team. "It was intense, and every year, it comes down to one goal. It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s still fun, and we raised a lot of money for charity."
Before the start of the game, radio personality and event host Elliot Segal recognized Gold Star widow Ursula Palmer and paid homage to the life and legacy of her late husband Army Sgt. 1st Class Collin Bowen.
Sgt. 1st Class Bowen was severely injured in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom as a Maryland National Guardsman. Bowen died of his injuries in March 2008.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle, and NHL player Tom Wilson joined Palmer at center ice for the ceremonial puck drop.
"We gave it our all and left it all out there."
FBI Special Agent Jake Farber
Both teams played aggressive, high-speed hockey from the start, culminating in a late first-period goal by the Secret Service.
Power plays early in the second period presented ample scoring opportunities for the FBI, but it wasn’t until halfway through the period, with fans on their feet chanting "F-B-I! F-B-I!" that the team answered with an equalizer to make the game 1-1.
"Inevitably, every year, the game is competitive and emotional," said Kyle Miller, an FBI auditor and analyst who plays defense for the Bureau’s hockey team. "Both teams desperately want to win and certainly compete to do so, but one of the things that makes it special is the energy and enthusiasm of the fans."
The third period intensified with another crucial goal for the FBI, only to be matched by a late tying goal from the Secret Service to make it 2-2 and force a 10-minute overtime. Despite offensive aggression, the score remained deadlocked through two overtime periods, forcing a rare triple overtime.
The FBI players battled fiercely, but ultimately, two minutes into triple overtime, the Secret Service secured the game-winning, sudden-death goal.
This year’s event was held on the Capitals Rink at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, and is a tradition that has continued since the early 2000s.
"I love it. I love playing. I love the team," said Farber. "My favorite part is seeing how much everyone involved cares and the energy the fans and players put into the game. Everyone is going all out to the max, every shift of the game, every year."
Despite the loss—which ended a five-year winning streak for the FBI—fans said the triple overtime thriller etched itself as one of the most memorable and intense games in recent history.