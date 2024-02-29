The FBI’s role as a law enforcement agency and member of the Intelligence Community (IC) is “tailor made for today’s challenges,” Wray said. The new five-year strategy will drive the FBI’s intelligence program by leveraging technology, tradecraft, and training to combat the global and complex threats facing the United States.

Technology, Wray emphasized, is key to addressing a shifting threat environment. Investigations can yield an overwhelming amount of data, and it’s essential that the FBI’s intelligence workforce is prepared with knowledge and tools that allow for efficient analysis and important innovation.

“Just one investigation of a cyber intrusion could bring in terabytes of data,” Wray said. “And we have to quickly distill that information so we can find the needle in an ever-growing haystack.”

The Director was joined by Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. They discussed the challenges the FBI and the greater IC face when it comes to evolving technology, especially the emergence of artificial intelligence—or AI—and new technological capabilities that adversaries can exploit.