Operation Not Forgotten

Who gets the car?

This was the problem Special Agents Derek Kay and his colleague were trying to solve from a carjacking case years earlier in Yakama, Washington. The original case agent retired, and the pair were trying to wrap up loose ends.

They drove to the home of the last person involved in the case to see if they wanted the car back. But that person didn’t speak English. So, they phoned a colleague to help translate.

For Special Agent Kay, this all felt right at home. Before joining the Bureau, he was a police officer in Chicago for 15 years, and this was the kind of day he’d have. He could go from an armed robbery scene to setting up undercover work within one shift. He also did plenty of interviews.