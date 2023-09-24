Lending a Hand in Lahaina

When FBI Honolulu’s ERT deployed to Maui, Special Agent Earl Asato knew it would be a challenging assignment. He told his 11-person team that "no one has seen to that magnitude" what they would see in Lahaina.

In addition, the fire’s devastation personally affected some of the team. Three ERT members have relatives on Maui, and Asato’s mother grew up near Lahaina. It was hard to comprehend the reality of the destroyed restaurants and mom-and-pop businesses his family had frequented.

While on Maui, ERT members assisted with autopsies in the morgue at Maui PD’s forensic facility in Wailuku, about 45 minutes from Lahaina. The team worked continuously with medical examiners and autopsy technicians to photograph remains and associated personal effects, handle and maneuver remains for examination, sift through remains and debris for possible identifying information, and document findings.

The team also processed and documented decedents’ personal effects: clothing, cellphones, identification cards, and jewelry. They knew that identifying and returning some of those personal items could help bring closure to the victims’ family.

Bryan Johnson, a physical scientist with the FBI’s Disaster Victim Identification Team, collected fingerprints. The state of recovered bodies varied—bodies that have suffered thermal damage are the hardest remains to process—and before the FBI’s involvement, Maui authorities estimated that five recovered bodies could be processed for prints. Johnson successfully fingerprinted 24, sending fingerprint information to colleagues and to the FBI Laboratory for further analysis as needed. The team there worked around the clock to help.