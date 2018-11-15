National Missing Children’s Day 2020
Help Us Find Them
As we prepare to observe National Missing Children’s Day on May 25, we reaffirm our commitment to investigating these cases and finding children who have been reported kidnapped or missing.
The information depicted when selecting the pinpoints on the maps above is also available in text form at the bottom of this page.
The children featured here may have been located since this information was posted. Please check our Kidnappings & Missing Persons webpage for up-to-date information.
Earlier this year, FBI agents in Washington state learned that an American teenage girl who’d been missing for two years had been spotted in a rural, indigenous village in Mexico.
After talking to the girl and learning where she was from, a local woman called police in Washington to relay what she knew and tell them she was concerned about the girl’s health. The police contacted the FBI’s Seattle Field Office for help.
Our Seattle office then reached out to the FBI’s office in Mexico City. (The FBI doesn’t have law enforcement authority in other countries, but we do have international offices called legal attachés, whose personnel work closely with the host countries’ law enforcement.)
And our legal attaché personnel in Mexico City then had to figure out how to find the girl. The village where she’d been been seen, located outside Oaxaca, is an area that doesn’t always welcome outsiders, especially law enforcement. Agents couldn’t simply knock on her door; they had to have a carefully coordinated plan.
They worked with the Mexican police, who brought in officials from the tribal area where the girl was living. The tribal officials agreed to bring her to the police station in Oaxaca to be interviewed, after which, the girl agreed to go home to Washington. Agents and local police then brought her to Mexico City to fly back to the U.S.
In all, only about 36 hours passed from the time they first spoke to her to the time she arrived home.
“When we first left Mexico City on the way to Oaxaca, we thought it was low probability we’d find her and get home,” said Special Agent Scott Dunn. “But things worked out, and it would not have happened without our partners who assisted us in real time.”
A lot of things had to go right, and the FBI, local U.S. law enforcement, and Mexican law enforcement all played their parts. Complex logistics ranged from getting the girl through customs to having an FBI victim specialist meet with her during a layover in Los Angeles.
“It was all worth it—once we got her to Washington and we saw her and her mom hug,” said Special Agent James Rubin. “We knew our part was done, and our victim services personnel would offer her help to get back on track.”
It was an especially gratifying case because so often, missing children cases remain unsolved or have tragic endings.
“It was very rewarding to be involved in something like this. Our folks in Mexico City worked so quickly and diligently to bring her home. They worked their avenues to pull this off, and it all worked out,” said Special Agent Brian Hoff, who coordinated the efforts in Washington.
While this story had a happy ending, many of the children who are on the FBI’s Kidnappings & Missing Persons page have been missing for months or longer. Take a look at the missing children on the map above and contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online if you have any information on them.
The FBI also recommends being prepared should the unthinkable ever happen to your child. Our Child ID app allows you to store photos and physical descriptions of your child on your smartphone. If your child ever goes missing, you can use the app to quickly send information to the authorities. (The FBI does not store or collect the photos or information you enter into the app. The data lives on your device unless you choose to send it to police in an emergency.)
Although we observe National Missing Children’s Day each May 25, the FBI works every day to bring missing children home to their families—with the goal of more successful reunions like the one that happened in Washington this spring.
Map Pinpoint Information
The children listed here are featured on the maps above and may have been located since this information was posted. Please check our Kidnappings & Missing Persons webpage for up-to-date information.
Anthonette Christine Cayedito
Anthonette was last seen in Gallup, New Mexico, on April 6, 1986, when she was 9 years old.
Tara Leigh Calico
Tara was last seen in Belen, New Mexico, on September 20, 1988, when she was 19 years old.
Asha Jaquilla Degree
Asha was last seen in Shelby, North Carolina, on February 14, 2000, when she was 9 years old.
Sara Nicole Graham
Sara was last seen in Fairmont, North Carolina, on February 4, 2015, when she was 18 years old.
Diamond Yvette Bradley
Diamond was last seen in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2001, when she was 3 years old.
Tionda Z. Bradley
Tionda was last seen in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2001, when she was 10 years old.
Joanna Hernandez-Pacheco
Joanna was last seen in Columbus, Ohio, on June 23, 2018, when she was 14 years old.
Ashley Summers
Ashley was last seen in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 7, 2007, when she was 14 years old.
Lashaya Stine
Lashaya was last seen in Aurora, Colorado, on July 15, 2016, when she was 16 years old.
Kaylah Hunter and Kristian Justice
Kaylah and Kristian were last seen in Detroit, Michigan, on May 24, 2014, when Kaylah was 9 years old and Kristian was 7 months old.
Steven Earl Kraft, Jr.
Steven was last seen in Benton Township, Michigan, on February 15, 2001, when he was 12 years old.
Maleina Luhk
Maleina was last seen in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on May 25, 2011, when she was 9 years old.
Faloma Luhk
Faloma was last seen in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on May 25, 2011, when she was 10 years old.
Myra Lewis
Myra was last seen in Camden, Mississippi, on March 1, 2014, when she was 2 years old.
Karla Rodriguez
Karla was last seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 20, 1999, when she was 7 years old.
Crystal Ann Tymich
Crystal was last seen in Los Angeles, California, on June 30, 1994, when she was 6 years old.
Kristin Denise Smart
Kristin was last seen in San Luis Obispo, California, on May 25, 1996, when she was 19 years old.
Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia
Joshua was last seen in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 12, 2003, when he was 1 year old.
Tabitha Danielle Tuders
Tabitha was last seen in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 29, 2003, when she was 13 years old.
Amber Elizabeth Cates
Amber was last seen in Columbia, Tennessee, on April 11, 2004, when she was 16 years old.
Bethany Leanne Markowski
Bethany was last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on March 4, 2001, when she was 11 years old.
Cayce Lynn McDaniel
Cayce was last seen in Milan, Tennessee, on April 16, 1996, when she was 14 years old.
Alexis S. Patterson
Alexis was last seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 3, 2002, when she was 7 years old.
Shanna Genelle Peoples
Shanna was last seen in Geneva, Alabama, on September 8, 2011, when she was 19 years old.
Daniel Barter
Daniel was last seen in Baldwin County, Alabama, on June 18, 1959, when he was 4 years old.
Keiosha Marie Felix
Keiosha was last seen in Duson, Louisiana, on April 30, 2012, when she was 15 years old.
Wesley Dale Morgan
Wesley was last seen in Clinton, Louisiana, on May 15, 2001, when he was 2 years old.
Rondreiz Phillips
Rondreiz was last seen in Homer, Louisiana, on April 5, 2018, when he was 4 years old.
David Williams
David was last seen in New Lisbon, Burlington County, New Jersey, on April 7, 1975, when he was 12 years old.
Mark Himebaugh
Mark was last seen in Del Haven, New Jersey, on November 25, 1991, when he was 11 years old.
Margaret Ellen Fox
Margaret was last seen in Burlington, New Jersey, on June 24, 1974, when she was 14 years old.
William Ebeneezer Jones, Jr.
William was last seen in Vineland, New Jersey, on December 17, 1962, when he was 3 years old.
Steven Anderson
Steven was last seen in New Lisbon, Burlington County, New Jersey, on April 7, 1975, when he was 17 years old.
Dulce Maria Alavez
Dulce was last seen in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on September 16, 2019, when she was 5 years old.
Amina Kandil and Belel Kandil
Amina and Belel were last seen in James City County, Virginia, on August 29, 2014, when Amina was 10 years old and Belel was 8 years old.
Sunny Sramek
Sunny was last seen in Trenton, Nebraska, on April 20, 2019, when she was 18 years old.
Kyron Richard Horman
Kyron was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, when he was 7 years old.
Shausha Latine Henson
Shausha was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on April 4, 2001, when she was 2 months old.
Shaina Ashley Kirkpatrick
Shaina was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on April 4, 2001, when she was 3 years old.
Karlie Lain Gusé
Karlie was last seen in Mono County, California, on October 13, 2018, when she was 16 years old.
Rachel Louise Cooke
Rachel was last seen in Georgetown, Texas, on January 10, 2002, when she was 19 years old.
Arianna Fitts
Arianna was last seen in Oakland, California, on February 1, 2016, when she was 2 years old.
Kristen Modafferi
Kristen was last seen in San Francisco, California, on June 23, 1997, when she was 18 years old.
Michaela Joy Garecht
Michaela was last seen in Hayward, California, on November 19, 1988, when she was 9 years old.
Ilene Beth Misheloff
Ilene was last seen in Dublin, California, on January 30, 1989, when she was 13 years old.
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez
Aranza was last seen in Vancouver, Washington, on October 25, 2018, when she was 4 years old.