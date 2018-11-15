National Missing Children’s Day 2020

Earlier this year, FBI agents in Washington state learned that an American teenage girl who’d been missing for two years had been spotted in a rural, indigenous village in Mexico.



After talking to the girl and learning where she was from, a local woman called police in Washington to relay what she knew and tell them she was concerned about the girl’s health. The police contacted the FBI’s Seattle Field Office for help.

Our Seattle office then reached out to the FBI’s office in Mexico City. (The FBI doesn’t have law enforcement authority in other countries, but we do have international offices called legal attachés, whose personnel work closely with the host countries’ law enforcement.)



And our legal attaché personnel in Mexico City then had to figure out how to find the girl. The village where she’d been been seen, located outside Oaxaca, is an area that doesn’t always welcome outsiders, especially law enforcement. Agents couldn’t simply knock on her door; they had to have a carefully coordinated plan.



They worked with the Mexican police, who brought in officials from the tribal area where the girl was living. The tribal officials agreed to bring her to the police station in Oaxaca to be interviewed, after which, the girl agreed to go home to Washington. Agents and local police then brought her to Mexico City to fly back to the U.S.



In all, only about 36 hours passed from the time they first spoke to her to the time she arrived home.



“When we first left Mexico City on the way to Oaxaca, we thought it was low probability we’d find her and get home,” said Special Agent Scott Dunn. “But things worked out, and it would not have happened without our partners who assisted us in real time.”



A lot of things had to go right, and the FBI, local U.S. law enforcement, and Mexican law enforcement all played their parts. Complex logistics ranged from getting the girl through customs to having an FBI victim specialist meet with her during a layover in Los Angeles.



“It was all worth it—once we got her to Washington and we saw her and her mom hug,” said Special Agent James Rubin. “We knew our part was done, and our victim services personnel would offer her help to get back on track.”



It was an especially gratifying case because so often, missing children cases remain unsolved or have tragic endings.



“It was very rewarding to be involved in something like this. Our folks in Mexico City worked so quickly and diligently to bring her home. They worked their avenues to pull this off, and it all worked out,” said Special Agent Brian Hoff, who coordinated the efforts in Washington.



While this story had a happy ending, many of the children who are on the FBI’s Kidnappings & Missing Persons page have been missing for months or longer. Take a look at the missing children on the map above and contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online if you have any information on them.

The FBI also recommends being prepared should the unthinkable ever happen to your child. Our Child ID app allows you to store photos and physical descriptions of your child on your smartphone. If your child ever goes missing, you can use the app to quickly send information to the authorities. (The FBI does not store or collect the photos or information you enter into the app. The data lives on your device unless you choose to send it to police in an emergency.)



Although we observe National Missing Children’s Day each May 25, the FBI works every day to bring missing children home to their families—with the goal of more successful reunions like the one that happened in Washington this spring.