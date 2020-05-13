Health Care Fraud Ring Busted

Although he started in Georgia, Harrell, 44, eventually expanded his business into Florida and Louisiana.

In Louisiana, Harrell bought a list of 13,000 stolen identities of children who were on Louisiana’s Medicaid program. Harrell used the data to bilk Louisiana’s Medicaid program out of more than a half-million dollars in mental health services never provided.

He tried to make his companies look legitimate. Harrell had offices and employees, although those employees didn’t provide care—they simply engaged in fake billing. Harrell even kept patient “charts” sitting on the shelf at his offices in case of an audit.

Harrell interviewed medical providers for non-existent jobs, asking them to provide their credentials and Medicaid provider numbers. Harrell didn’t hire the providers, but he used their Medicaid billing numbers without their knowledge.

Neither the parents of the children nor the providers knew Harrell was using their information fraudulently.

From 2012 through 2015, Harrell’s companies received about $2.5 million in reimbursements—all of which were fraudulent.