FBI National Academy Class Rallies Around Texas Boy

Officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies come together to help DJ Daniel reach a lofty goal

December 7, 2022

The FBI’s National Academy has long been a force multiplier for law enforcement as it brings together executives from hundreds of departments for joint training and professional development sessions. On December 5, it was a force multiplier for an 11-year-old from Pearland, Texas, who is on a mission to be sworn in by 758 law enforcement agencies. 


Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has brain cancer and is pursuing his ambitious goal to raise awareness of childhood cancers and to honor the memory of another young Texan and law enforcement supporter who died from the disease in 2019. Seven-year-old Abigail Arias was given honorary badge number 758 and known as Officer Abigail by her hometown department in Freeport, Texas.  
 
DJ has been busy gathering honorary credentials from hundreds of police and sheriff’s departments with the goal of reaching the number (758) of Abigail’s badge. The FBI’s current National Academy Session added more than 50 to his list in just one day.  


Created in 1935, the FBI National Academy is a leadership training program for current law enforcement officers from the United States and abroad. This session allowed DJ to be sworn in by agencies that stretch from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Miami Beach, Florida, and even across the Atlantic to the United Kingdom. The entire class worked hard to coordinate with their home agencies to make the special day possible for DJ and his family.


Before being sworn in the agencies from National Academy Session 284, FBI Director Christopher Wray met with DJ and his family and gave DJ his honorary FBI special agent credentials.  
 
“DJ Daniel’s journey brings unity to all law enforcement agencies, and the FBI National Academy is the ideal setting to demonstrate collective strength,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent Deborah Michaels, who serves as a counselor for this National Academy Session. “We are proud to be a part of DJ’s mission.” 


Participating Agencies from National Academy Session 284

  • FBI
  • US Army Criminal Investigative Division 
  • Birmingham (AL) Police Department
  • Anchorage (AK) Police Department
  • Fairbanks (AK) Police Department
  • Maumelle (AR) Police Department
  • Baldwin Park (CA) Police Department
  • Madera County (CA) Sheriff’s Office
  • Turlock (CA) Police Department
  • Yuba City (CA) Police Department
  • Englewood (CO) Police Department
  • Windsor (CO) Police Department
  • Bradenton (FL) Police Department
  • Miami Beach (FL) Police Department
  • St. Johns County (FL) Sheriff's Office
  • Ocala (FL) Police Department
  • Seminole County (FL) Sheriff's Office
  • Georgia State Patrol      
  • Evergreen Park (IL) Police Department
  • McPherson (KS) Police Department
  • Wichita (KS) Police Department
  • Louisiana State Police 
  • Sulphur (LA) Police Department
  • Stoughton (MA) Police Department
  • Allen Park (MI) Police Department
  • Sterling Heights (MI) Police Department
  • Joplin (MO) Police Department      
  • Springfield (MO) Police Department
  • Lancaster County (NE) Sheriff's Office
  • Las Vegas (NV) Metropolitan Police Department
  • White Pine County (NV) Police Department 
  • Hunterdon County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office     
  • Rutgers University (NJ) Police
  • Rutherford (NJ) Police Department 
  • Sparta Township (NJ) Police Department 
  • New Mexico State Police
  • U.S. Border Patrol – Rochester Station (NY)
  • Ulster County (NY) Sheriff's Office
  • Westchester County (NY) Department of Public Safety
  • North Carolina Department of Insurance – Criminal Investigations Division
  • Franklin (OH) Police Department 
  • Portland (OR) Police Bureau   
  • Washington County (OR) Sheriff's Office
  • Upper Gwynedd Township (PA) Police Department 
  • Lebanon (TN) Police Department 
  • Hampton (VA) Police Department 
  • Herndon (VA) Police Department 
  • James City County (VA) Police Department
  • Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
  • Wheeling (WV) Police Department 
  • City of Fond du Lac (WI) Police Department 
  • Wood County (WI) Sheriff’s Department
  • Metropolitan Police Service (London) 
