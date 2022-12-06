FBI National Academy Class Rallies Around Texas Boy
Officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies come together to help DJ Daniel reach a lofty goal
The FBI’s National Academy has long been a force multiplier for law enforcement as it brings together executives from hundreds of departments for joint training and professional development sessions. On December 5, it was a force multiplier for an 11-year-old from Pearland, Texas, who is on a mission to be sworn in by 758 law enforcement agencies.
Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has brain cancer and is pursuing his ambitious goal to raise awareness of childhood cancers and to honor the memory of another young Texan and law enforcement supporter who died from the disease in 2019. Seven-year-old Abigail Arias was given honorary badge number 758 and known as Officer Abigail by her hometown department in Freeport, Texas.
DJ has been busy gathering honorary credentials from hundreds of police and sheriff’s departments with the goal of reaching the number (758) of Abigail’s badge. The FBI’s current National Academy Session added more than 50 to his list in just one day.
Created in 1935, the FBI National Academy is a leadership training program for current law enforcement officers from the United States and abroad. This session allowed DJ to be sworn in by agencies that stretch from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Miami Beach, Florida, and even across the Atlantic to the United Kingdom. The entire class worked hard to coordinate with their home agencies to make the special day possible for DJ and his family.
Before being sworn in the agencies from National Academy Session 284, FBI Director Christopher Wray met with DJ and his family and gave DJ his honorary FBI special agent credentials.
“DJ Daniel’s journey brings unity to all law enforcement agencies, and the FBI National Academy is the ideal setting to demonstrate collective strength,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent Deborah Michaels, who serves as a counselor for this National Academy Session. “We are proud to be a part of DJ’s mission.”
More than 50 agencies from this session of the National Academy worked with their home departments and offices to help DJ get closer to his goal of being sworn in by 758 law enforcement organizations.
Participating Agencies from National Academy Session 284