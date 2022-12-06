Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has brain cancer and is pursuing his ambitious goal to raise awareness of childhood cancers and to honor the memory of another young Texan and law enforcement supporter who died from the disease in 2019. Seven-year-old Abigail Arias was given honorary badge number 758 and known as Officer Abigail by her hometown department in Freeport, Texas.



DJ has been busy gathering honorary credentials from hundreds of police and sheriff’s departments with the goal of reaching the number (758) of Abigail’s badge. The FBI’s current National Academy Session added more than 50 to his list in just one day.