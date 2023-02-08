FBI Director Christopher Wray met in recent weeks with representatives of the nation’s leading sheriff’s organizations to reaffirm the FBI’s commitment to strong partnerships and to discuss the myriad challenges facing law enforcement agencies.

“We’re working right beside you, at really combat tempo, to lend as much support as we can,” Wray said.

Wray delivered remarks at annual conferences of the Major County Sheriffs of America and the non-profit National Sheriffs’ Association in Washington, D.C. Together, the organizations represent thousands of law enforcement professionals nationwide whose jurisdictions cover more than 130 million citizens.